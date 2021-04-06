The Fountain Hills Coalition has kicked off its’ seventh annual Above the Influence poster contest. The contest is open to all 6th, 7th and 8th grade students attending Fountain Hills Middle School.
This year’s poster contest theme is, “Design Your Future, Live Above the Influence!” As part of the contest, students will create an original 11x17 poster depicting a message on how they stay above the negative influences that may lead to the use of drugs and alcohol in their lives. However, students have to be creative, as they must convey their messages without the use of words.
Cash prizes are awarded to first ($200), second ($100) and third ($50) place winners of each grade level, with prize funding donated by the Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation. In addition, the Academic Strategy class with the most entries from each grade will also win a smoothie party. Furthermore, as part of a partnership with Papa Murphy’s Pizza, all first-place winners will have their artwork showcased with each order for a limited time.
The contest deadline is April 23. More information can be found at fhcoalition.org.