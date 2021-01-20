The Fountain Hills Coalition is kicking off its ninth annual High School Essay Contest for all local high school students. Entry forms and contest rules are available in all Fountain Hills High School English classrooms and on the Fountain Hills Coalition’s homepage, fhcoalition.org.
The deadline to submit online or mail entries (postmarked) is Feb. 5. Prizes for this year’s essay contest include $1,000 for first place, $300 for second place and $100 for third place. Interested students are encouraged to write an essay of 750 words or less on one of the following prompts:
1. Think about a social media personality who has had a positive impact on your life. What is it about this person that has helped you and how has the person’s content made 2020 better for you?
2. You meet your fairy Godmother and she tells you to wish for only three things. What would they be and why? You cannot wish for more than three wishes.
3. What would you say and do if you were able to talk with animals?
4. Name a song that you relate to and write about how it has affected your life or the way you think.
Award funding was donated by title sponsor, Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation, multiple individuals, businesses and community organizations.