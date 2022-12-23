When Fountain Hills High School students return from their holiday break, one optional assignment will be waiting for them.
Not your typical assignment, this one will snag someone a check for $1,000.
The Fountain Hills Drug Prevention Coalition has organized its 11th annual essay contest, culminating in an awards luncheon set for Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Entry forms and contest rules are available in all FHHS English classrooms, the front office and the Fountain Hills Library.
The essay contest officially kicks off Monday, Jan. 2, with a deadline of Friday, Feb. 3.
Prizes for this year’s essay contest include $1,000 for first place, $300 for second place and $100 for third.
Fourteen other students will win $50 as honorable mentions.
Interested students are encouraged to write an essay of 750 words or less on one of the following prompts:
1. Think about your generation and the future. What concerns you most about your generation, and what do you believe can be done about those concerns? Or conversely, what stands out positively about your generation? Are you excited or nervous about the future? You can only choose one side to write about.
2. When you think about social media, and its impact on your generation, what do you think your generation may be in the process of losing? Or what is it gaining? Pick a position and discuss if the benefits outweigh the costs or vice versa.
3. Identify a fictional character from a book, movie, anime or online show/series with whom you can connect and write about that connection and how that character has affected your life or the way you think.
Contest and award funding was donated by the title sponsor, Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation, along with business sponsors Sami Fine Jewelry, Sonoran Lifestyle Team at RE/MAX Sun Properties, Dan Kuchan CPA, Martinson Team at Homeowners Financial Group USA, Fountain Hills Law Firm (Tait Elkie) and Stop & Go Driver Training.
“We look forward to another excellent contest from our local students,” said Mike Scharnow, coalition director. “We are always impressed with their creativity, honesty and persuasive essays.”
For more information on the coalition, visit fhcoalition.org.
