The Fountain Hills Coalition presented a drugged and drunk driving seminar to parents and students last week on Wednesday, April 20. Mike Scharnow, the coalition’s executive director, said he was pleased with the turnout of 75 people, which included a healthy contingent of middle and high school students.
Organizers said it was a team effort to put on the symposium, and many guests from the community spoke at the event. Speakers included Mayor Ginny Dickey, Interim Superintendent Dr. Patrick Sweeney, high school principal Chris Hartmann, deputy Steve Graham, DUI defense attorney Tait D. Elkie and town municipal judge Robert Melton.
The presentations varied, including everything from the importance of the issues to school policy to the process of a DUI and their consequences.
“We received many positive comments after the symposium from parents who appreciated the presentations,” Scharnow said. “Some even said it led to healthy conversations with their kids, and that was our main goal – promoting family discussions on drugged and drunk driving.”
Scharnow thanked everyone who spoke and helped organize the event, especially Coalition Board Member Dwight Johnson.
The Coalition held a drawing for a $2,000 scholarship and presented it to Julie Montaeard after the symposium finished. Montaeard gifted the scholarship to her son, Jackson, who is a freshman at the high school and was also in attendance. Jackson will receive the $2,000 upon his graduation.
The Coalition is sponsoring another program for high school upperclassmen on the morning of Friday, April 29. Prom is on April 30, and the Coalition is hopeful to steer students clear from making irreversible choices during such an exciting time for graduating seniors.