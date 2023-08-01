The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Intern Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 22, in collaboration with the Fountain Hills Unified School District, aimed at providing opportunities for graduating seniors of the class of 2024. This initiative is part of the Chamber’s ongoing commitment to fostering strong ties between the local business community and students of FHUSD, according to a press release announcing the upcoming event.

The Intern Fair offers seniors an array of opportunities to intern with a local Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce member, whether it be a business or non-profit organization. This unique program is set to prepare the students for their future careers by allowing them to gain valuable, real-world experience.