The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Intern Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 22, in collaboration with the Fountain Hills Unified School District, aimed at providing opportunities for graduating seniors of the class of 2024. This initiative is part of the Chamber’s ongoing commitment to fostering strong ties between the local business community and students of FHUSD, according to a press release announcing the upcoming event.
The Intern Fair offers seniors an array of opportunities to intern with a local Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce member, whether it be a business or non-profit organization. This unique program is set to prepare the students for their future careers by allowing them to gain valuable, real-world experience.
To ensure the success of the Intern Fair, the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, business liaison for the program, has set forth some essential guidelines for businesses interested in participating. All participating businesses must be current Chamber members in good standing and must register in advance of the Intern Fair. Businesses working with youth under the age of 18 are required to attend a best practices training session, designed to ensure positive and safe experiences for young interns during their respective placement.
The fair will take place in the high school gym from 9-11 a.m. on Aug. 22. Each business is encouraged to present a one-sheet description of the internship opportunities available at their establishment.
For detailed information about the Intern Fair, visit fhchamber.com. The Intern Fair slider at the top of the home page will direct visitors to the event page, where complimentary registration is required. Kristin Milashoski and Betsy LaVoie can be contacted at 480-837p1654 for any questions or inquiries related to the Intern Fair.
The chamber has also launched the Young Entrepreneur Chamber Membership, a program aimed to encourage the business endeavors of high school-aged youth under the age of 18. This initiative provides youth with an early opportunity to learn about entrepreneurship and cultivate business acumen, setting the foundation for their future.
“The support of esteemed organizations such as the Verne C. Johnson Foundation and the Fountain Hills Chamber Foundation has been instrumental in enabling the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce to dedicate additional staff hours and resources to the Young Entrepreneur/workforce initiative,” the press release continued. “The Chamber extends heartfelt gratitude to these organizations, its Board of Directors, the Chamber community, and its staff for their unwavering support in championing the local business community and supporting the students and faculty at FHUSD.”