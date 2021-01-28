It’s a new year and Challenge Island Phoenix organizers say the organization is hitting the ground running by offering “engaging, fun-infused, enrichment programming” for kids, including upcoming sessions in Fountain Hills.
“These one-of-a-kind programs for schools and families are innovative and hands-on, yet based in a science, technology, engineering, arts, and math curriculum,” reads an announcement for CIP.
Originally from Bogota, Colombia, Jessica Nathan recently purchased Challenge Island, Phoenix/Northeast Valley, a franchise of the world’s top STEAM education program. She noted that the company has been ranked for three years straight on Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” and “Fastest Growing” lists.
“Twenty-one years ago, I emigrated to the USA with a dollar and a dream,” Nathan said. “I built a career in health and human services managing operations across the U,S. In my professional career, I managed very large teams and got to learn about the challenges that adult face in the workforce when they lack emotional intelligence, creativity, problem-solving skills and the ability to work with others through challenges – all skills that children are taught through Challenge Island enrichment.”
When Nathan decided to become an entrepreneur and business owner, she said she came across Challenge Island and fell in love with it.
“Challenge Island is my first venture into business ownership, and it is a perfect fit for me,” Nathan said. “As a mom who values high-quality academic programs, I am thrilled to offer so many amazing options of STEAM learning to Maricopa County students.
“I see Challenge Island and STEAM education as an investment that will not only develop the child today, but will pay dividends in the future. I realized that Challenge Island develops a strategic and socio-emotional intelligent mindset in children, and the value of that is unmeasurable.”
The Town of Fountain Hills Recreation Department is partnering with Challenge Island to bring a series of virtual courses to community kids in the coming months. These specific courses are aimed at youngsters aged 5 to 11.
World tour Island will be hosted Feb. 3 from 4 to 5 p.m. Mythology Island will be a weekly program, running from Feb. 11 to March 4. World Tour Island will again be hosted from 4 to 5 p.m. on March 30 and April 27.
“In these ever-changing times, families need lots of options,” Nathan said. “Challenge Island Phoenix is meeting the needs of parents and schools through fundamental flexibility. We can provide high quality programs for the entire community. Kids have so much fun through these programs, they forget they’re learning.”
For more information on programs and scheduling, visit challenge-island.com/phoenix-northeast-valley.