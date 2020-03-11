One of Fountain Hills High School’s very own Falcons has garnered attention for his academic prowess.
Senior Casey Timms is officially a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship, a scholarship competition that has been running since 1955.
Timms’ journey to becoming a finalist started in his junior year when he was taking not the SATs, but the practice SATs.
“Essentially, junior year, I took the pre-SAT and my score on that determined that I could be a semi-finalist for National Merit,” Timms explained. “Then I had to submit another application to be a finalist.”
As a senior who has spent the past year applying to colleges and other scholarships, submitting another application wasn’t a big issue for Timms.
“It wasn’t too bad,” Timms said. “I just had to write a short essay about how I overcame a difficultly or challenge in my life. Then, of course, I had to do well on my actual SATs.”
For the essay Timms chose to write about his band experience.
“I actually wrote about overcoming challenges in band because I have never been a super musical kid,” Timms said. “So I had some trouble understanding how to play music at first, but during freshmen and sophomore year is when the improvements came. So improving in that way is what I focused my essay on.”
Timms will be attending the University of Arizona next year where he plans to major in Physics.