In partnership with the National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF), Fountain Hills Unified School District will offer the nationally acclaimed Camp Invention program to K-6 children as both an at-home and in-person experience this year.
In this weeklong summer adventure, children rotate through several hands-on activities and use creative thinking, collaboration and problem-solving skills to bring their biggest ideas to life. Featuring take-apart microphones, robotic crickets, duck-launching devices and morphing vehicles, organizers said this summer’s program, “Recharge,” is “packed full of super fun, confidence-boosting STEM activities.”
Camp begins on June 14 with Jill Cooper serving as director.
“Our local educators will facilitate the program and enthusiastic high school students will serve as leadership interns,” Cooper said. “Not sure if you’ll want an in-person or at-home experience this summer? No worries — with the new Peace of Mind Promise, you can sign up today and switch up to six weeks before camp.”
Sign up for camp by calling 800-968-4332 or visiting invent.org/mylocalcamp. The in-person camp will be hosted out of McDowell Mountain Elementary School. Those who sign up by March 31 with the promo code “SUM40” will save $40 on the camp fee.