Camp Invention is returning to Fountain Hills Unified School District. Camp Invention will host a summer camp at McDowell Mountain Elementary School from Monday, June 13, to Friday, June 17.
In partnership with the National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF), FHUSD is set to offer the nationally acclaimed Camp Invention program to children entering kindergarten through sixth grade. This weeklong summer adventure provides opportunities for open-ended, hands-on STEM learning and creative problem-solving.
Children will rotate through a variety of activities each day. Each year, new inventions inspire new program curriculum for Camp Invention. This year’s programs will thrill new and returning campers with fun and collaborative activities.
During this program, young innovators will:
*Dive into cutting-edge ocean research as they adopt their own robotic fish, design and patent aquatic plants and take their fish friend home in a mini-tank.
*Discover real space exploration technology when they create Spacepacks and Astro-Arm devices, mine an asteroid and observe erupting ice volcanoes.
*Combine science and art to build their own robotic artist, engage in design thinking, make spin art and learn how inventions can change the way people create.
*Experiment with the fun of physics, engineering, and gaming as they design, build and test their own mega marble arcades.
The cost of registration is $255 for the camp. Program times run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To register, visit invent.org/mylocalcamp or call 800-968-4332 to secure a child’s spot in Camp Invention.