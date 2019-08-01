The Fountain Hills Unified School District transportation department is looking forward to another successful year of safely transporting students.
Since 2013 FHUSD transportation has had no accidents that resulted in an injury to students or drivers.
In the past three years the department has transported over 150,000 students over 400,000 miles across the country.
To continue running a smooth and safe operation the transportation department would like to remind the community of a few safety precautions.
*Never run after a bus.
*Arrive at your designated pick-up location five minutes prior to pick-up time
*Only wait for the bus at the designated stop location.
*Find your seat and stay seated for the entire ride to and from school.
*District vehicles always have the right of way on school property.
For more information or for any questions contact Director of Transportation John Flynn at 480-664-5310 or at Jflynn@fhusd.org.