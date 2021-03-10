Brownie Troop #6445 has been busy helping others.
Cookie sales are ramping down and the girls decided to spend some of their profits on two community service projects. They bought approximately $300 in non-perishable food items to donate to the local food bank, Extended Hands, and donated $300 to Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, a non-profit organization dedicated to the protection, studies and to humanely manage the Salt River wild horses.
“Thank you, Fountain Hills’ residents, for your generous support of Girl Scout cookie sales,” said Troop Leader Erika Percic. “Despite COVID-19 restrictions, we were able to sell more cookies than we did in 2020, allowing us to share our troop profits with others.”