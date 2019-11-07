Fountain Hills High School social studies teacher Randy Bragg was named Four Peaks Rotary’s Teacher of the Month at the club’s Oct. 24 meeting.
According to Principal Dr. Cain Jagodzinski, Bragg has distinguished himself for many years as an outstanding teacher by bringing innovative ideas to the classroom and his strong relationships with students.
“In addition to academically guiding AP students to high AP exam scores, Bragg volunteers beyond the classroom by coaching varsity softball and by sponsoring the Veteran’s Heritage Project,” Jagodzinski added. “Additionally, Bragg led the school’s Stock Market Challenge team to a state championship last year.”
For all the work he puts in, Four Peaks Rotary awarded Bragg with a check for $250.
The club meets every second and fourth Thursday at Fountain View Village. For contact information, visit fourpeaksotary.org.