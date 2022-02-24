The Mary Ellen & Robert McKee Branch of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale is offering a spring break camp here in Fountain Hills. The camp will run from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. for the week of March 14-18.
Participants are required to pay the $25 annual membership fee if they are not members already. For youth on the monthly plan, the camp will cost $88, and the spring break camp will cost $184 for youth not on the monthly charge plan. Teens attend at not extra charge as long as their membership fee is paid.
Make sure to bring a water bottle and a pack lunch each day of the camp. Registration is open now at bgcs.org/clubconnect.