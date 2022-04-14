The Fountain Hills Athletic Booster Club’s Third Annual Reverse Raffle was a success on Saturday night, April 2. The fundraiser was hosted at Parkview Taphouse, and the boosters were able to raise $14,580 for student athletes.
The total is after giving away the grand prize of $5,000 to the Reverse Raffle winner, Heather Donnelly.
Organizers said there were other games and opportunities to win prizes that made the Reverse Raffle a great time for family, friends and community members.
There were eight prizes donated by various community members and business owners. The boosters want to thank Violette Real Estate Group, Stop and Go Driving School, V Jordan Salon, The Boersma Team of Fairway Independent Mortgage, Heather Donnelly, TQ Diamonds, Skin Studio by Annie and Arizona Women’s Care for their donations to the Spin It to Win It games.
Milton Gabaldon, owner of the Parkview Taphouse, has hosted the event all three years and this year he donated $1,000 as well as selling tickets to the event. Dwight Johnson of the Verne C. Johnson Foundation also surprised the Booster Club with a donation of $10,000.
The Booster Club is a non-profit organization that is run by volunteers to help high school and middle school athletes. The Booster Club helps individual teams fundraise, implemented a new tutoring program, and have funded senior posters, upgraded equipment and more.
Those interested in participating in future projects with the Booster Club can reach out to President Erin O’Brien at 480-459-8382 or the Treasurer, Tana Boersma, at 480-206-4185 for more information about volunteer and donation opportunities.