The Fountain Hills Unified School District governing board is the only governing body bringing an election to Fountain Hills voters in 2023, and the election will be conducted by mail-in ballot only.
The deadline to submit arguments for or against proposed measures was Aug. 11, and approved arguments will be printed in voter information pamphlets that will be delivered by mail in the coming weeks, along with additional information about the election.
The Arizona legislature has allowed for all-mail elections since 1991, when the Arizona State Legislature voted 53-1 in the House of Representatives and 29-0 in the State Senate to pass HB2392.
Fountain Hills residents will vote on a $25,000,000 bond and the potential sale, lease or exchange of the building that formerly housed Four Peaks Elementary School.
While informational pamphlets will be sent out soon, the last day to register in order to be eligible to vote is Monday, Oct. 9.
Qualified votes that live in town boundaries will be automatically sent a ballot, even if they are not signed up to receive ballots in the mail. Ballots will be mailed out starting on Oct. 11, and the last day to mail back your ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 31. In-person ballot replacement voting begins on Monday, Oct. 30, and ends on Tuesday, Nov. 7.