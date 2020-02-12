The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will hold an open meeting tonight, Feb. 12, at the District Learning Center beginning at 6:30 p.m.
This meeting is open to the public.
Superintendent
The biggest item on the school board’s agenda for tonight’s meeting is the approval of a timeline for the process of finding a new superintendent.
The personnel report in the agenda shows that current FHUSD Superintendent Dr. Robert Allen will retire from the position effective June 30.
The proposed timeline for finding a new Superintendent has the job posting going online on Feb. 3, with applications being accepted until Feb. 24.
The applications will then be reviewed by interview committees organized by the Board president, Jill Reed, Board Vice President, Nadya Jenkins, and Human Resource Director Caroline Lynch.
The proposed timeline then has the committees deciding on two to four finalists by Feb. 28. Interviews of the finalists will be conducted on March 4.
The Governing Board will then meet in executive session either on March 9, 10 or 11 to make its final decision.
If the board votes to use this proposed timeline then the new FHUSD superintendent will be approved at the March 18 Governing Board meeting.
Field trips
The board will also discuss two extracurricular trips during the information portion of its meeting.
The first proposed trip is for the Fountain Hills High School Peer Mentors to attend the Educators Rising State Leadership conference in Tucson from March 2-4.
The other proposed trip is for the EVIT/FHHS club, Future Business Leaders of America, to attend the FBLA State Conference in Tucson from April 6-8.
Pickleball, RFPs
Along with voting on the approval of the superintendent search timeline, the board will also vote on the approval of the pickleball court usage agreement and two Request for Proposals (RFPs).
The two RFPs are for aood services and audit Services.