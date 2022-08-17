FHUSD seal.jpg

The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board met last Wednesday, Aug. 10, for a regular business meeting. Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski said the first day went well across all three schools, and enrollment was higher than expected at each site.

The enrollment on the first day was 1,264 across the three schools. Jagodzinski said he expects the enrollment to drop slightly by the 100 day count, but it was a positive sign on the first day. Jagodzinski also talked about the positivity he felt among the staff during its week of professional development the week before school started.