Fountain Hills Unified School District (FHUSD) had over 50 deficiencies on its most recent audit, with Governing Board president Jill Reed saying it is the “worst audit I’ve ever seen.” The district was dropped by its auditing firm and, according to Reed, FHUSD’s previous finance director, Catherine King, resigned after the Board discussed last year’s audit for the first time.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, the FHUSD Governing Board discussed audit findings and corrective action plans for the year ended June 30, 2022. The Board reviewed each line item on the audit with financial staff, and district employees implemented the final corrective processes by Tuesday, Aug. 22.