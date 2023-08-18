FHUSD seal.jpg

The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will no longer hold work study sessions in an effort to avoid meeting backlog. Board President Jill Reed proposed the change during the work study session that started just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The work study session started after the Board adjourned the business meeting on Aug. 16. The Board has met multiple times this year for a business meeting and work study session back-to-back, which was an uncommon practice before consolidation began.