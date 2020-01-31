Four Peaks Rotary Club presented Rosemary Barker with its January Teacher of the Month award and a $250 check at the club’s Jan. 23 meeting.
A kindergarten teacher at McDowell Mountain Elementary School, the award noted Barker makes a positive impact on students in their first year of formal education.
According to school principal Valerie Dehombreux, “Not only is she highly dedicated to her kindergartners, she is also a key member of our entire school staff. Ms. Barker has positive rapport with her students, parents, and fellow staff members.”
Dehombreux reports that in Barker’s classroom, students are continually engaged due to her enthusiasm and the variety of effective strategies that she uses including visuals and manipulatives, hands-on learning, cooperative learning, centers, and technology integration.
“She knows her young students’ strengths, interests and needs well, addressing these aspects through differentiated instruction and much individualized attention,” Dehombreux said.
Barker’s active participation goes beyond the classroom. As a curriculum team member, she was instrumental in the adoption of new English Language Arts program as well as curriculum map development and revisions. In addition, Barker serves on the Site Council and Student Study Team.
“As an SST member, she asks excellent questions and has helpful, specific ideas for interventions and supports that other teachers and parents can try with their students who are struggling academically and/or behaviorally,” Dehombreux said. “Furthermore, Ms. Barker started and continues to organize our annual kindergarten promotion ceremony that uses fresh ideas such as kindergarten students singing a song about first grade.”
