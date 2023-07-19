Cooper teachers

Jill and Lizzie Cooper will work down the hall from each other as teachers at McDowell Mountain Elementary School. Classes start Thursday, Aug. 3.

Over the years, Fountain Hills Unified School District has seen a fair number of alumni return to teach the next generation of Falcons. This year will be no different, as Lizzie Cooper returns to Fountain Hills and joins a trend over recent years by working with her family.

Last year, Gillian Levin joined the FHUSD staff and worked with her sister, Gianna Wilson, and mother, Sandra Levin. In 2019, Austin Keating reunited with his older brother, Matthew Keating, and both worked at the high school.