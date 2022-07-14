Adamo Education, a tuition-free micro school in Fountain Hills, is now enrolling K-8 students for the 2022-23 school year.
According to a statement from the school, “Adamo Education combines the best elements from traditional, digital and at-home learning models to create a positive, personalized environment where children love to learn.”
Adamo Education CEO and President Tamara Becker said the micro school caters to families who are searching for more flexibility and those who don’t see the academic and social benefits of their child sitting in a classroom with 30-plus students.
“Parents want their children to be successful in a safe and nurturing environment,” Becker said. “Our micro school allows for a stronger home school partnership and one in which the parent is an active partner in their child’s education.”
Micro schools serve small groups of students in a highly personalized learning environment. Classroom sizes are typically no more than 10 to 12 students, which yields closer teacher-student relationships and helps to promote higher levels of academic success.
The role of the teacher is also different in a micro school environment. They focus on student-led learning and develop lessons and projects that help ignite a student’s passion for learning, the press release continues. Adamo education also takes field trips to locations around the Valley that coincide with what’s being taught in the classroom.
“While studying space last year, we coordinated several hands-on learning opportunities for our students that included a virtual meet and greet with SpaceX staff and a trip to the Arizona Science Lab where they were able to build their own rockets,” Becker said. “The 2022/2023 school year is going to be packed with field trips to keep our kids engaged and excited, in addition to traditional learning inside our classroom model.”
Adamo Education provides flexibility and several options for parents. Some students may attend three full days a week while others may attend three to four hours per day, and with a digital platform, learning continues even when the student is not with the certified educator.
Parents who would like more information on enrollment can visit adamoeducation.org or call Tamara Becker at 480-209-2429.