Adamo Education, a micro school serving children in grades K-8, is open for enrollment this semester in Fountain Hills.
Micro schools gained traction in Arizona in 2020 and 2021 as schools closed for the pandemic. Tamara Becker, Founder and CEO of Adamo Education, said she wants to ensure that families still have flexible education options post-pandemic.
Adamo Education and Becker were featured in a Forbes story published on Nov. 24, 2021, “Got Teacher Burnout? Launch a Microschool,” written by Kerry McDonald. This past August, Becker opened her doors to 12 students, and by November, her class had grown to 20 students.
Becker holds that Adamo Education grew in size for two reasons: parents got fed up with the policies placed on their children at more traditional schools, and teachers felt burnt out as extra policies and staff shortages added to their workload. Maricopa County School Superintendent Steve Wilson surveyed 35,000 teachers across Maricopa County in October and November of 2021, and 96% said they experience stress at work. Also, 78% describe their stress as “severe” or “extreme.”
Becker has plans to continue growing Adamo Education across the Valley. Adamo is partnered with EdKey, Inc., a large charter school network that provides “engaging digital curriculum aligned to state standards,” according to their website. The digital curriculum allows for remote learning, but Becker and other micro school teachers also do hands-on learning and personalized activities with the students.
Becker is an educator with 25 years of experience in traditional, charter, online and hybrid school models. She has also served as director of special education and assistant superintendent. All instruction at Adamo is led by certified teachers, and while the Fountain Hills location is the first, Becker plans to expand Adamo to Gilbert, San Tan Valley, Scottsdale, Chandler, Mesa and Queen Creek in 2022.
The micro school might meet for a few hours each week, or for three full days a week depending on the needs of students, families and teachers. While each micro school is different, Adamo describes its concept as “similar to the one-room schoolhouse from decades ago.” In the small learning space, kids across multiple ages learn and socialize together.
“I saw an opportunity to take the best from what we’ve known in education thus far and create the next evolution,” Becker said. “Families have been wanting more for their children, and I’m thrilled to be able to give them the flexibility and personal attention they crave with the teacher-led quality instruction their children need.”
Educators who are interested in teaching at Adamo Education and parents who would like more information or to enroll their child can visit adamoeducation.org or call 480-209-2429.