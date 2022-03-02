Adamo Education is hosting an informational night next Wednesday, March 9, at their Fountain Hills Location. Tamara Becker, Adamo Education’s president, will inform parents, answer questions, and show what the micro school has to offer from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
“Adamo Education is currently enrolling K-8 students for next school year in Fountain Hills. Adamo Education combines traditional, digital and at-home learning to provide flexibility to families and students,” according to a press release. “Adamo Education also customizes learning for each student and all classes are taught by certified teachers.”
For those who wish to learn more about Adamo Education, the informational meeting will be at 12005 N. Saguaro Blvd #102. You can also visit the school’s website at adamoeducation.org or contact Becker attamara.becker@adamoeducation.org