Adamo Education recently announced a new Fountain Hills micro school location serving children in grades K-8.
“Adamo Education combines the best elements from traditional, online and home school education models to create a positive, personalized environment where children love to learn,” reads a press release from the school.
Enrolling now, the 2021-22 micro school learning schedules will be developed in partnership with parents to create the optimal learning environment for each child. The multi-age micro school is a concept similar to the one-room schoolhouse from decades ago. Innovated for flexibility, the micro school might meet for a few hours each day or for three full days a week, depending on the needs of students, families and their teachers.
“Our model is different from anything else available today, and what really sets us apart is certified educators focused on hands-on learning with quality attention for every child,” said Tamara Becker, founder and CEO of Adamo Education. “We believe every child can learn and every student can be successful.”
According to the announcement, all instruction is led by certified teachers and Adamo Education works in partnership with EdKey, Inc., a large charter school network, to strengthen minds using proven, evidence-based, engaging digital curriculum aligned to state standards. This digital platform aims to empower students to complete assignments on their own time and continue progressing remotely, if needed.
“I saw an opportunity to take the best from what we’ve known in education thus far and create the next evolution,” Becker added. “Families have been wanting more for their children, and I’m thrilled to be able to give them the flexibility and personal attention they crave with the teacher-led quality instruction their children need.”
Becker is an educator with 25 years of experience in traditional, charter, online and hybrid school models. She began her career as an elementary school teacher, with her roles evolving to director of special education, assistant superintendent and, most recently, vice president of a large national education organization.
To learn more or enroll, visit adamoeducation.org or call 480-209-2429.