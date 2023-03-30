Students at Fountain Hills High School will begin standardized testing next week. Ninth, tenth and eleventh grade students will take a version of the American College Testing (ACT) college admission test as the state standardized test, and juniors can use their ACT results for college admissions.

Juniors and sophomores will be tested next Tuesday, April 4. Freshmen will be tested in math and reading next Wednesday, April 5, and then tested in English, writing and science on Thursday, April 6.