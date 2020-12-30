To say that 2020 was an abnormal year for schools in Fountain Hills (or everywhere, for that matter) would be a gross understatement but, despite a global pandemic, the Fountain Hills Unified School District and Fountain Hills Charter School were still able to meet the educational needs of students, even if the method looked very different when compared to years past.
What follows are the top stories that impacted Fountain Hills schools in 2020.
COVID-19
It probably sounds repetitive at this point, but COVID-19 was undoubtably the biggest event to happen to schools in 2020, affecting almost every aspect of the school system.
When the first wave of the pandemic was reaching its high point in March, local schools were out of session on spring break. It was announced that school campuses would be closed for an additional week, and then another, and finally were shut down for the remainder of the school year as the country went on lockdown to combat the epidemic.
Even with this jarring development throwing so many things into the wind, local schools were able to react and adapt. Classes were moved online, events – including graduations – were modified to be held safely and kids eventually were able to get back to campus in the fall.
Things haven’t been without mishaps, however. Fountain Hills High School had to close and quarantine after an outbreak of COVID-19 in the fall and sports were cancelled in the spring while being greatly altered in the fall and winter.
New superintendent
Former FHUSD Superintendent Dr. Robert Allen retired from the role at the conclusion of the 2019-2020 school and the Governing Board tapped newcomer Kelly Glass to fill the position.
Glass originally was training for a nursing career but pivoted to education, where she has experience as a teacher, administrator and as a superintendent in other districts.
New principals
Kelly Glass wasn’t the only new hire for leadership positions at FHUSD. Both Dr. Cain Jagodzinski and James Carrick – principals of the high school and middle school, respectively – left at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Kristopher Alexander was hired to be the new principal at FHHS and Jeff Markle took over duties at the middle school. Alexander comes to Fountain Hills from Tempe with 17 years of experience in education. Markle relocated from Colorado and has been an educator for 20 years.
FHHS A+
Another event that was affected by COVID was the process of Fountain Hills High School being awarded the A+ School of Excellence award by the Arizona Educational Foundation.
The labor-intensive process was initially started by former principal Cain Jagodzinski in the 2019-20 school year, but COVID delayed the on-site visit required as part of the process.
Luckily, Alexander was able to pick up the project from Jagodzinski and helped shepherd the school to the prestigious award.
EVIT campus
Another occurrence likely partially tied to the COVID-19 outbreak was the closing of the EVIT campus in Fountain Hills, located at the former Four Peaks Elementary School campus. The site had only been running a couple of years at the time of its closure and COVID-19 hampered what momentum its offerings had managed to gather in that time.
FHUSD still has a contract with EVIT allowing its students to travel to the Mesa campus if they wish, but the district is also looking into offering its own Career and Technical Education courses on campus.
Passing of C.T.
One of the more somber events in 2020 was the passing of longtime School Board member, Dr. C.T. Wright.
Wright, one of the district and town’s biggest advocates, was a board member for 15 years; one of innumerable accomplishments from a life dedicated to education and philanthropy.
Dr. Wright’s open chair will be filled by Dana Saar in the upcoming year.