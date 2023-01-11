Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church (FHPC) will celebrate Women’s Sunday on Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. in the church sanctuary and also via livestream. The theme is “The Joy of Living.”
The guest speaker will be Patti Luttrell, who will speak on “Finding Joy.” Luttrell is co-founder and executive director of Children's Cancer Network (CCN), a Chandler-based nonprofit organization that helps Arizona childhood cancer warriors and their families find hope, connections and resources during what could be considered one of the most difficult and challenging times of their life.