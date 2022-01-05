Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church (FHPC) Women’s Ministry invites the public to a special service Sunday Jan. 9.
The 9 a.m. service is for everyone, but women will manage and conduct all aspects of the service. A portion of the service will pay homage to women who attended FHPC but have passed away.
Longtime FHPC member Mary Alice Bivens will deliver a sermon entitled “Labels” that will touch on “how our actions, words and deeds let others know our content – who and what we are.”
Women’s Ministry will provide snacks and beverages in the Fellowship Center following the service.
A livestream of the service will be available on the FHPC website, fhpresbyterian.info, FHPC Facebook and its YouTube channel.
The Presbyterian Church is located at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. For more information, call 480-837-1763 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.