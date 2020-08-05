North Chapel Bible Church has announced a new digital format for the Women’s Bible Study.
“Since COVID-19 remains a moving target, we’re continuing to adjust how we do things at North Chapel,” said Pastor Dr. Bobby Brewer, this year’s director of the Fountain Hills Ministerial Association. “Since Bible times, people primarily used horses for personal transportation and few imagined that mode of transportation would change overnight. That is, until it did.
“We’re currently living through such a change and whereas the gospel, Bible study, fellowship and worship remain constant, our mode of delivery has to adjust for such a time as this.”
Brewer said the church is still moving ahead with its plans for discipleship and Bible study, but with a method that allows for digital participation.
“Some of our other groups will continue to meet in the traditional format,” Brewer continued.
The Community Women’s Bible Study begins Aug. 18. The topic of study will be the Book of Isaiah. The format will be assigned readings with notes emailed along with a 30-minute teaching video, memory verses that can be printed and a worship song. The fellowship portion of the class will be a discussion via Zoom including prayer and breakout groups to discuss questions based on the week’s reading.
The class will be offered on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. this is a free course and open to the community. For more information, visit northchapel.net/womens-group.