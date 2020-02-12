In 2009 Friends Feed Friends (FFF), a 501(c)(3) corporation, decided to do something to help the homeless population in Tempe.
Shepherd of the Hills and others around the Valley began feeding the homeless in Tempe on Friday nights, initially serving between 25-35 people.
Now in their 11th year, FFF often serves more than 100 meals on a Friday night. More than 34,000 meals have been served and not one Friday has been missed in 11 years.
Even when Christmas and New Year’s Day have fallen on a Friday, FFF has been there with a hot meal.
According to organizers, FFF is equipped with a passion and desire to provide a meal and friendship and share the gospel with the homeless in Moeur Park in Tempe.
Before serving, FFF team members form a circle with friends from the park and pray. Bibles and devotionals are always available and prayer requests are taken.
Serving begins on Fridays at 5 p.m. Besides a hot meal, blankets, clothing and toiletries are available.
Those desiring to serve may contact Shepherd of the Hills (located at the corner of Fountain Hills Blvd. and El Lago) at 480-837-9532.