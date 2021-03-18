The annual Easter Sunrise Service again will be held virtually this year.
Traditionally held at Fountain Park, for the past two Easters the event has had to move online due to COVID-19 safety precautions.
Pastor Rick Ponzo, with Calvary Chapel, is providing the main sermon. He said this year’s event will be “better organized” than the 2020 event. There was little time to create the online event last year, but the Christian Ministerial Association of Fountain Hills has been able to plan for Easter 2021.
The virtual event will be available beginning at 6 a.m. Easter morning, Sunday, April 4, and will be available for viewing after the event. The association has established a website to show the service.
The website, fountainhillscma.org, currently has no information, but details will be posted when available.
Ponzo said there will be a way for parishioners to donate to the Fountain Hills Good Samaritan Fund. Instructions on how to donate will be on the website.
“Unfortunately, we have had no way to raise funds for the Good Samaritan Fund for more than a year,” Ponzo said. “We are really glad to be able to make this service available again to the public.”
Other Fountain Hills churches participating in the service include Desert Creek Fellowship, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church and Joy Christian. Other members of the worship team will be involved in the service.
In addition to Ponzo’s keynote address, the service will include music, scripture reading and a video.