The Christian Ministerial Association of Fountain Hills is sponsoring the annual Easter Sunrise Service Sunday, April 4.
The annual service will be held virtually again this year. Visit fountainhillscma.org for additional information.
The Easter Sunrise Service has always been held at Fountain Park. Due to the COVID-19, the event in 2020 and this year’s service will be held online.
Pastor Rick Ponzo with Calvary Chapel is providing the main sermon. His talk is titled “On the Road.”
Ponzo said this year’s event will be “better organized” than the 2020 event. There was little time to create the online event last year, but the Christian Ministerial Association of Fountain Hills has been able to plan for Easter 2021.
The virtual event will be available beginning at 6 a.m. Easter morning, Sunday, April 4, and will be available for viewing after the event.
Ponzo said the website also will provide a way for parishioners to donate to the Fountain Hills Good Samaritan Fund.
“Unfortunately, we have had no way to raise funds for the Good Samaritan Fund for more than a year,” Ponzo said. “We are really glad to be able to make this service available again to the public.”
Other Fountain Hills churches participating in the service include Desert Creek Fellowship, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church and Joy Christian. Other members of the worship team will be involved in the service.
The worship teams from Desert Creek and Shepherd of the Hills churches will provide music.
In addition to Ponzo’s keynote address, the service will include music, scripture reading and a video.