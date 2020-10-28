Donna Matlach, with the First Baptist Church of Fountain Hills, is currently offering faith-based counseling via phone, facetime or Zoom.
“There will always be suffering and tribulation in the world we live in, but God...will never leave us nor forsake us,” Matlach said. “Christian counseling looks to the characteristics of Jesus’ approach and biblical approach of working through life’s difficulties.”
Matlach said that changes from doing in-person counseling to virtual counseling has not been a problem for her or her clients.
“The switch has been great, its actually pretty wonderful,” Matlach said. “One, I think people feel safer and, two, I think people feel that it’s more private.”
For information on services or to schedule an appointment contact Donna Matlach at 716-997-1969.