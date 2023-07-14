JD Manley.JPG

Between soccer and enjoying time off from school, rising junior at FHHS, JD Manley, spent a portion of his summer volunteering at the Vacation Bible School last week at Scottsdale Bible Church Fountain Hills.

Marking his second year volunteering as a VBS student leader, Manley spent the week with Kindergarten through fourth grade students, helping them learn Bible songs, scripture readings and facilitating all the colorful activities happening at VBS.