Between soccer and enjoying time off from school, rising junior at FHHS, JD Manley, spent a portion of his summer volunteering at the Vacation Bible School last week at Scottsdale Bible Church Fountain Hills.
Marking his second year volunteering as a VBS student leader, Manley spent the week with Kindergarten through fourth grade students, helping them learn Bible songs, scripture readings and facilitating all the colorful activities happening at VBS.
“They have a lot of fun,” Manley said of the VBS students. “They’re all dancing and laughing and stuff.”
Vacation Bible School at SBC Fountain Hills was held for one week this summer with each day beginning at 9 a.m. After a 15-minute staff meeting, Manley and the rest of the volunteers would facilitate the activities, rotate throughout the rooms and take part in the fun. From bible trivia to arts and crafts and especially snack time, Manley enjoyed keeping energy levels high and making sure the kids had a good time.
A member of McDowell Mountain Church in Scottsdale, Manley said he has a personal connection with Jesus and finds meaning in facilitating the same for the younger generation.
“I think it’s important to show the younger generation who [Jesus] is and I just really like volunteering,” he said. “It’s fun to be around them, worshipping and all that stuff.”
Manley was drawn to the volunteering opportunity last year after hearing about it from a fellow student and member of SBC Fountain Hills, Matt Jones. After attending a Sunday night church service, an SBC pastor approached Manley and told him about the volunteer opportunity. Eager to get involved, Manley volunteered in 2022 with Jones and looked forward to reuniting with the kids this year.
Despite the age group for VBS, Manley said he enjoys learning new things, too; whether it’s the books of the Bible or hearing an age-old Bible story again in a different light, Manley likes to keep on his toes when it comes to the Bible.
“The kids will come up to me and ask me, ‘What does that mean?’” Manly said, acting as a mentor for the students who attend VBS. And depending on Manley’s schedule next summer, VBS participants may get to see one of their favorite student leaders again before he heads off to university.