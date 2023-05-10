SBC – Fountain Hills invites foster children in the community, ages 7-11, who have experienced abuse, abandonment and neglect to join in a week of fun on the Tonto Rim just outside of Payson.
More than 13,500 Arizona kids are in foster care and SBC’s Royal Family Kids Camp gives them an environment of love and compassion, and an opportunity to create positive memories in a Christian environment.
Each camper receives the attention and encouragement of an adult camp counselor and a “buddy camper.” Campers will experience a variety of fun activities designed to build self-esteem and help them succeed in life.
Royal Family Kids Camp is a week-long camp beginning Monday, June 12 through Saturday, June 17.
Volunteers are needed as camp counselors or camp buddies to help encourage and walk alongside campers. Volunteers must be 18 years or older and must attend one training session held on Saturday, May 20 or Saturday, June 3. Volunteer background checks are also required.
To learn more or to sign up, contact Doug Nordmann at 480-227-5257 or send an email to doug@azroyalfamily.com.