Trinity Lutheran Church worshippers are excited and thankful their call to ministry was answered by Pastor John R. Koczman and his wife, Cathy.
Pastor John will be installed at Trinity Sunday, Nov. 28, at 3 pm. The installation will be followed by a luncheon in the church fellowship area.
Pastor John was born in Ann Arbor, Mich., and later attended both the University of Arizona and Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and political science.
Following five years teaching and coaching in Hector, Minn., and St Johns, Mich., he entered Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Ind.
He was ordained as a pastor in 1983 and has since served LCMS churches in Illinois, Colorado, Michigan, Texas, Florida, California and Oregon. He has also served as second vice president of the Pacific Southwest District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
The Koczmans have five children and nine grandchildren, all living in Arizona and Colorado.
Cathy, a native of Lincoln, Neb., has worked for more than 30 years as a nurse and loves to cook and serve as a volunteer.
Together they have been part of the Pastoral Leadership Institute. Pastor John has served on boards in four different states and for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Both enjoy being physically active and look forward to their lives of service at Trinity and in Fountain Hills.