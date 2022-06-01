Everyone needs healing at some time in their life. This is why Trinity Lutheran Church is providing a healing service for anyone seeking physical, spiritual, relational or mental healing. Trinity uses the biblical practice of anointing the forehead with oil and laying on of hands accompanied by a prayer for personal needs. The service last 45 minutes and there is no offering collected nor sermon preached. Those in need of healing may determine the level of participation at which they find comfort.
The public is invited to join in for this healing service led by Pastor John R. Koczman on the first Thursday of each month. Tomorrow, June 2, marks this month’s event which will be held at 6 p.m. Trinity is located at the corner of Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards.