Trinity Lutheran Church is working with LPL Financial Advisor, Isabelle Clausen, to host a free Christian Finance Workshop.
Personal finance can be hard to understand, but it can sometimes be even harder to implement healthy personal financial habits.
“We know that with everything going on in life, it can be difficult to find time to learn about budgeting, saving and investing. However, regardless of someone’s personal beliefs, we invite people of all backgrounds to attend this workshop,” a press release from Trinity Lutheran Church said.
“We’re teaching simple, practical, and realistic financial principles to help bring everyone back to the basics of personal finance.”
The workshop will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, at the corner of Fountain Hills and Palisades boulevards, on May 23 at 6:30 p.m. Due to space constraints, the church asks that attendees RSVP by contacting Isabelle Clausen at isabelle.clausen@lpl.com. Attendees are asked to share any need for childcare during the workshop time.
Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and Desert Wealth Management are separate entities.