Summer just began and Trinity Lutheran Church is already thinking about going back to school.
Trinity Lutheran Church would like to make the back-to-school process a little easier for the students beginning a new school year, according to a press release. There will be backpacks stuffed with basic school supplies available at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Students who are interested in participating in this free program can reserve a backpack that is filled with basic school supplies on or before July 1 by calling the church office at 480-837-0130 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. They can also email a request to secretary@tlc.phxcoxmail.com.
The request should indicate the child’s name, gender and age. Requests can also be made in person with the church secretary during the hours of 9 a.m. to noon.
Backpacks can be picked up on Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 13770 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
Church volunteers will be on hand to meet the students and pass out the backpacks. Cool and refreshing ice cream cones will be served to all by the church volunteers and by special guest of honor, Mirabel Schwartz, who is currently the reigning 2023 Junior Teen Arizona Super Model and who lives in Fountain Hills.