Everyone needs healing at some time. The community is invited to attend a service devoted to prayers for healing, anointing and The Lord’s Supper tomorrow, Thursday, April 6, at 12 noon.
This service is designed to bring comfort and peace. It will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church and will lasts about 45 minutes. No sermon is preached and no offering collected. Attendees can participate at their personal level of comfort. Trinity is located at the corner of Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards at 13770 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.