School starts Aug. 6 in Fountain Hills. Trinity Lutheran Church would like to give students some joy for returning to school by providing new backpacks with school supplies.
For those who would like to participate in this program, reserve a backpack filled with supplies before July 17 by calling Trinity Lutheran Church at 480-837-0130 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., or by emailing a request to secretary@tlc.phxcoxmail.com. A request can also be dropped off at the church office at 13770 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
Backpacks with some school supplies can be picked up on July 30 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the church drive-up.