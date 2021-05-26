Trinity Lutheran Church has named a new pastor.
Steven Hayden, who currently is at The Lutheran Church of St. John in Quincy, Ill., will be in Fountain Hills with his family in July. Pastor Hayden replaces interim Pastor Augie Ristow, who passed away suddenly.
Pastor Rick Swanson stepped in to help with services after Pastor Ristow’s death.
Pastor Rick had retired in 2012, and he and his wife, Linda, joined Trinity.
The couple share beautiful voices and sing in Trinity’s Voices of Praise. In June, Pastor Rick will celebrate 50 years since his ordination as a pastor.
He has led services numerous times at Trinity as well as churches in Black Canyon City and Payson.
Following the unexpected death of interim Pastor Ristow, Pastor Rick stepped in to plan and lead worship services, preach, pray and advise at numerous meetings. He also will conduct visits and calls to members needing pastoral care.
His spirituality, kindness and sense of humor are among the attributes that have endeared Pastor Rick to the Trinity community.
From September 2019 through April 2021, Trinity worshippers were led by Pastor Augie as the congregation searched for a minister to fill the pastoral vacancy.
Until Pastor Steven arrives with his family, the congregation welcomes Pastor Rick, as well as guest Pastors Gary Boye and Davide Poedel.
The community is invited to attend 9:30 a.m. worship each Sunday. The church is located at Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards. Services also are streamed at tlcfhaz.org.