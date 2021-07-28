Trinity Lutheran welcomes Pastor Gary Boye as its vacancy pastor.
Boye will serve Trinity until such time as a called pastor can be installed.
Boye comes from a “pastoral family.” His grandfather, father and brother all felt the call to minister.
He earned a Master of Divinity at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis in 1976. He served St. Peter Lutheran in North Bend, Neb., beginning that year.
In addition to serving several churches, Boye pursued clinical pastor education and was called to be Protestant Chaplain at the University of Illinois Chicago Hospital. He later served as Director of Pastoral Care & Chaplain at Citizens Medical Center in Victoria, Texas.
He took training as an intentional interim minister and served four congregations in that capacity.
Boye loves art, both as a creator and collector. He studied at the Colorado Institute of Art for a year. He works in watercolor, colored pencil, charcoal, pen and ink, collage, calligraphy and creating cards and similar art.
He also enjoys the outdoors, hiking in the mountains, cooking and travel. He said he dreams of having an art studio of his own in which to work.
The community is welcome to join the Trinity family in worship with Pastor Boye each Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Trinity Lutheran is located at Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards.
For more information, call 480-837-0130.