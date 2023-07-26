Trinity

From left John Giffin, Pastor John Koczman, Christine Colley, Linda Swanson, Debbie Olson, Nita Boyer and Janet Giffin packed lunches for the annual Heat Respite Program hosted by Grace Lutheran Church in Phoenix. Not pictured are Irene and Hank Fleming and Jan Visser. (Submitted photo)

Trinity Lutheran Church (TLC) members of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML) and friends prepared a warm meal for the annual Heat Respite Program hosted by Grace Lutheran Church in Phoenix.

Now in its fifth year of this partnership, TLC members prepared a meal of mashed potatoes, Swedish meatballs, green bean salad, rolls, fruit, cookies and a soft drink. A team of 10 worked some 40 hours to prepare the meals and seven were on hand to serve the meals on site. Of the 120 servings prepared, little was left over.