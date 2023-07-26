Trinity Lutheran Church (TLC) members of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML) and friends prepared a warm meal for the annual Heat Respite Program hosted by Grace Lutheran Church in Phoenix.
Now in its fifth year of this partnership, TLC members prepared a meal of mashed potatoes, Swedish meatballs, green bean salad, rolls, fruit, cookies and a soft drink. A team of 10 worked some 40 hours to prepare the meals and seven were on hand to serve the meals on site. Of the 120 servings prepared, little was left over.
“Everyone enjoyed the meal and the service, which was noted by the many compliments of appreciation,” LWML member Christine Colley said. “It was a service of love and we look forward to being back next year.”
During a two-week period in the summer of 2005, a significant heat wave resulted in the death of more than 30 people. Since this date, the Maricopa County of Government’s (MAG) Heat Relief Network implemented hydration stations, refuge locations and water donation sites throughout the Valley with the goal of preventing heat-related and heat-caused deaths among the homeless population and other vulnerable populations.
Grace Lutheran Church has been part of this network since its inception, but beyond providing hydration, respite and wellness checks during the summer months, the Heat Respite Program at Grace Lutheran Church aspires to reach out to not only the physical needs of all those who come through the doors, but to their fullness as human beings, a press release read.
Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 13770 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. For more information about the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, visit tlcfhaz.org or call 480-837-0130.