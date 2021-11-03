Trinity Lutheran Church joins other area churches in supporting the mission of Samaritan’s Purse.
That mission is to bring the good news of God’s love around the world to unchurched children and their families.
Through the Operation Christmas Child program, children learn stories of Jesus as well as shoeboxes filled with age-appropriate gifts and personal care items, especially toothbrushes for the kids and their families.
Residents are welcome to pick up boxes at Trinity (corner of Fountain Hills and Palisades boulevards) any morning Monday through Friday. Filled boxes should be returned to Trinity by Nov. 15. Shoeboxes also may be filled virtually at the website samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.
MorningStar Senior Living is partnering with Trinity on the project.