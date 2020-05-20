Although the doors at Trinity Lutheran Church were temporarily closed during the month of April, hearts of the Trinity family were warm and open. The Trinity family was busy during this period collecting food and cash donations to support the needs of the Extended Hands Food Bank, which is facing high demand during this challenging time.
Hundreds of pounds of canned and boxed non-perishables were collected along with a total of $7,725 in cash.
Trinity leaders were excited to again open the doors to worshipers on a limited basis beginning on May 17. So that safe social distancing may be observed, worship reservations for the 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday services may be made by calling the church office at 480-837-0130.