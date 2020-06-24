It has been a challenging summer for Fountain Hills students and their parents dealing with all the restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic. Members of Trinity Lutheran Church want to “put a little fun toward planning for the return to school” by making 100 backpacks and some school supplies available to students who would like to participate.
The backpacks will be available at the Trinity Lutheran Church drive-up and students can pick up their reserved backpacks on July 21 starting at 7 p.m. To reserve a backpack, students may send a note by July 15 to the church office at Trinity Lutheran Church P.O. Box 17270 Fountain Hills, AZ 85269.
Students should list their name, gender and age, as well as a brief note about why they might like the gift. This will give church helpers a better idea which backpacks to purchase for the students.
Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 13770 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. For questions, call 480-837-0130.