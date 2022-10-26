Described as the “Church with the Heavenly View,” Trinity Lutheran Church invites the community to join in celebrating its 30th anniversary with festival worship services at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6.
“Building on God’s Blessings” is the theme for the anniversary celebration which is evident throughout Trinity’s development.
Trinity Lutheran Church (TLC) was organized in 1991 under the direction of Shepherd of the Desert Lutheran Church of Scottsdale, and its pastor, Eugene Beyer.
In May of 1992, Trinity had 25 members. Services began on May 10 in a renovated building on the corner of Saguaro and Colony Drive. The building had a varied past, including times as restaurants and sales center for McCulloch Properties.
Many volunteer hours went into remodeling the building as a church, which was dedicated on Oct. 25, 1992. Services were held at this location until 1998 when the building was eventually sold to Messenger’s Mortuary in 1994.
In 1995, 5.7 acres were purchased as a future church site at the corner of Palisades and Fountain Hills Blvd. The land was dedicated on Sunday, March 19, 1995. Groundbreaking was celebrated on March 16, 1996, and a 10,000 sq. ft. church building was completed in March 1998, including a sanctuary with a capacity of 240 people), five classrooms, three offices and a full-size kitchen.
The first service and dedication of the newly constructed church building was held on March 22, 1998, with 280 worshippers. In July 1999, a storage building was designed and added to the property. The congregation purchased a Rogers Organ for the sanctuary in 2004. In 2009, remodeling of the building included the addition of a nursery/cry room, an additional office and a workroom.
A threefold project was approved by church members in 2014 which included a circular drive to provide improved accessibility to the church entrance, a columbarium for the peaceful remains of members and a shade structure to enhance the front entrance. All parts of this project were completed and dedicated on Dec. 4, 2016.
TLC has been involved in many community and area activities throughout its 30 years in Fountain Hills. They include the Fountain Hills Thanksgiving Parade, Relay for Life, Caroling at Fountain View Village, support for Extended Hands Food Bank, packing meals at Feed the Starving Children, serving as a drop-off location for the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes, support for seniors and foster children in conjunction with Lutheran Social Services and summer respite lunches served at Grace Lutheran Church in Phoenix.
TLC’s life-size Nativity Scene spreads Christmas cheer from late November through Jan. 6, each year. Gifted to TLC by the Bronner family of Frankenmuth, Mich., it is a focal point of the community and attracts families each Christmas season.
The community is invited to join in the celebration on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 9:30 a.m. when Trinity will celebrate Reformation Sunday and begin the anniversary festivities with a sermon from former leader, Pastor Tom Daly. Refreshments will be served immediately following the service with time for sharing memories of the past 30 years.
On the following Sunday, Nov. 6, at 9:30 a.m., All Saints Day will be observed as the anniversary celebration continues with Trinity’s current shepherd, Pastor John Koczman. Following the service, a special reception brunch will be held with time for sharing and reminiscing.
For more information, contact Carolyn or Dana in the church office at 480-837-0130, open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.