Based on the book “Guardrails,” by Andy Stanley, Trinity Lutheran Pastor, John Koczman, has developed a six-week sermon and Bible study series to help people avoid regrets in their lives.
Together, participants will examine lifesaving ways to guard their lives against danger and disaster. Tips will be offered on keeping safe as people journey through life’s twists and turns.
All are invited to attend and learn from this series which begins on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 9:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at the crossroads of Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards.
This series and all of Trinity’s Sunday services are posted on YouTube. Find them at tlcfhaz.org by clicking on “videos” in the drop-down menu.
The six-week series includes “Direct and Protect” on Sept. 11, based on Ephesians 5:15-18; “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” on Sept. 18, based on Proverbs 13:20; “Flee Baby, Flee” on Sept. 25 based on 1 Corinthians 6:18-20; “Me & The Mrs.” on Oct. 2 based on Proverbs 27:12; “The Consumption Assumption” on Oct. 9, based on Matthew 6:33 and “Once and For All” on Oct. 16 based on Daniel 1:5, 8-9.